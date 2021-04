KUALA LUMPUR: Lembah Jaya assemblyman Haniza Mohamed Talha (pix) has been appointed as the new chairman of Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB), effective April 2.

In a statement last night, SPNB said Haniza, who is also the board member of the Selangor Housing and Property Board, is a holder of a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Sheffield University in the United Kingdom and has vast experience in national housing development.

She is also the former Selangor Housing and Urban Living committee chairman whose role was to provide 30,000 units of Rumah Selangorku affordable houses by 2023, with 10,615 units completed to date.

The post of SPNB chairman was vacant after its incumbent Datuk Hasbullah Osman who is also the Gerik Member of Parliament died on Nov 16, last year. — Bernama