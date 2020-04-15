Lending a hand to urban poor

PETALING JAYA: In the two years since he was elected state assemblyman for Pandan Indah, this must be the most challenging time for Izham Hashim (pix).

His main concern now is the urban poor, who make up the majority of his constituents. Many of them, such as petty traders and hawkers, earn daily wages and are living from hand-to-mouth.

But with the movement control order (MCO) in place to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, they are forced to stay idle.

“They are already struggling and now, with no income, their situation is desperate,” he said in an interview with theSun this week.

In the weeks since the MCO was enforced on March 18, Izham said there has been a surge in the demand for food, thanks largely to the fact that most coffee shops and food stalls were close.

To address the problem, he started distributing food to those who have lost their source of income.

“We now feed up to 1,070 people regularly,” he said.

He estimated that he has already spent RM100,000 on the food aid programme.

Malays account for 52% of the 24,914 voters in the Pandan Indah constituency and most of the remaining 48% are Chinese. Indians and others account for the rest.

Izham, who is Parti Amanah Negara chief in Selangor, said most of his constituents live in low-cost apartments, and many of them are just five-storey walk-up flats, which poses a problem for the elderly.

“When I’m out distributing food to them, I have seen how difficult it is for them to go up the stairs. Now, we even deliver the food to their doorstep,” he said, adding that he will address the issue once the MCO is lifted.

Many of them also do not have a fixed income, depending on small businesses operating from roadside stalls to survive.

“Many of them are elderly and most do not have a licence to operate a business. Therefore, they are not eligible for the one-off RM500 special incentive under the Selangor Prihatin Covid-19 fund package. We will ask all the petty traders and hawkers to register with the local authorities and get a business licence once the MCO is lifted.”

Izham said since the Selangor Agro Market programme was launched, some farmers and hawkers have been able to regain their source of income while the people are now able to get their daily necessities at lower prices.

He plans to conduct regular campaigns to create awareness about the various aid programmes because many still do not know that they are eligible to claim such monetary assistance.

Izham said many are unaware of such government programmes or they do not understand the process of filing a claim.

Steps would also be taken to stop people who are already well-off from getting such assistance, he added.

Such awareness programmes were usually conducted house-to-house, but with the MCO, it would now be done through social media.

“We are in the process of updating the database on our constituents. Once that is done, perhaps we can do some research to see if we can change things for the better, even through social re-engineering.”

Lending a hand to urban poor