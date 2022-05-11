Lending an empathetic ear

PETALING JAYA: It is not easy being a volunteer, especially one who lends an ear to comfort those who are grieving or facing troubles that affect their mental health.

In light of World Red Cross and Red Crescent month in May, with the theme BeHumanKind, theSun spoke to two individuals who assist callers with problems.

Psychologist Farahah Rosni (pix) has been helping individuals in distress since June last year. After hearing that the Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) needed extra hands to man its hotline, she volunteered and now works at its headquarters.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, many people were facing anxiety and depression, and cases of mental health were on the rise, so I decided to offer my time to be of service at MRCS,” she said.

As a volunteer, she receives about 10 calls a week and makes 20 calls on average to MRCS volunteers nationwide to hear their grievances.

“It was difficult not being able to read their body language to detect social cues and it can be tiring. But it comforts them to know that someone is taking the time to listen.

“The only thing we can do is lend an ear, calm them down and offer advice. I felt good being able to be of help,” she added.

One call that still resonates with her is that of a woman who was in denial after her brother died due to Covid-19.

She said although volunteering is a noble profession, it is equally crucial to take care of oneself.

“Before helping others, help yourself first. I learned that I needed to be kinder to myself and more forgiving.”

Jaryll Ong Pao Sng, 27, is another volunteer who echoed Farahah’s sentiments.

“For us to be effective in the field, we need to keep our intentions and emotions in check first,” he said.

For Ong, charity was already in his blood, having become a member of MRCS at the age of 13. This led to his current humanitarian career with the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

The hardest part for him being a volunteer is being away from his family for days to train youths around the country and missing birthdays. He recounted that once, he had to break some bad news to a poor family, whose relative had died from a heart attack during Hari Raya.

Ong said to recharge his strength, he exercises and takes as much rest as he can.

“Volunteerism is definitely not for everyone. But if you have the heart for it, then it can be an emotionally satisfying vocation and interesting too.”

MRCS secretary-general Hakim Hamzah said while kindness is intangible, “(it) relieves suffering, brings comfort, lights up the darkest moments and restores dignity”.

“As it is for every act of kindness, be it big or small, we must keep the kindness flowing so that every small act would multiply and add up, giving an enormous impact on society. Let our acts of kindness inspire others. We are fortunate to have such a caring society in this country,” he said.

Those who wish to contact MRCS for counselling services may call 1-700-811007 from 8am to 5pm, Mondays to Saturdays.