PUTRAJAYA: The introduction of the Look East Policy (LEP) 2.0 has revitalised the bilateral ties between Malaysia and Japan after the policy was not emphasised during the previous administration, said former foreign minister Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar (pix).

He said the Look East Policy, which was introduced by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in 1982 when he was Malaysia’s fourth prime minister, among others, aimed at encouraging the country to study Japan’s development model systematically.

“The policy has continuity but it’s not high profile, it’s not felt...it’s more about bilateral relations like continuing cooperation in student exchange programme,“ he told reporters after delivering a keynote address entitled ‘Look East Policy 2.0: Current Direction’ at the International Sustainable Technology, Energy and Civilisation Conference here today.

The conference was organised by Kyoto Alumni Association Malaysia in collaboration with Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi Legacy Association and Universiti Sains Malaysia.

Syed Hamid said when Mahathir returned to the office of prime minister, he wanted the policy to be revived through LEP 2.0 with some new focus such as tourism, halal industry and education.

On the #BoycottMalaysia campaign by Indian social media users, Syed Hamid said it had a direct impact on the country.

“Although the campaign is being carried out by the general public, it has a direct impact on the country,“ he said.

The call to boycott Malaysia came after Mahathir said that India and Pakistan should work together to resolve the conflict over Jammu and Kashmir in a speech presented at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept 27. — Bernama