KUALA LUMPUR: The number of students taking Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subject drops every year, according to Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik.

He said although STEM-related positions are among the top emerging jobs and the digital industry is rapidly growing, the supply of workers is not.

According to Maszlee, last year only 44% of Malaysian students were in the STEM stream as compared to 48% in 2012.

“This represents an average reduction of around 6,000 students each year,” he said in his keynote address at the Bett Asia Leadership Summit and Expo 2019, held here today.

At the same event, the Education Ministry also announced the launch of the STEM4ALL campaign, with the primary objective to build a culture of inclusivity among all Malaysians in STEM education.

According to Maszlee, among the efforts that would be taken under the STEM4ALL campaign is to raise the interest of students about STEM education.

He said support would be given to schools to organise more STEM extra-curicular activities and clubs that could encourage students’ interest to enroll in the science stream.

Maszlee said the government also wanted to expand STEM learning to rural communities, low income families and students with special needs.

“This year, the Education Ministry will also be piloting an effort to go directly to schools in the interior areas, which (are) rural schools (located) deep in the country, accessible only by boats and dirt roads.

“We want to bring STEM to them, and work with schools to organise experiential activities and create opportunities to expose STEM in their lives,” he added. — Bernama