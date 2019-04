KUALA LUMPUR: Less than 1% of Malaysians are against vaccination and they are also a disorganised group, Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye (pix) told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said the government is aware that there are some people who are anti-vax but there is no organised anti-vax movement.

Even so, the government is addressing their objections by using social media to spread awareness of the importance of vaccinating children at birth.

Lee said his ministry is also keeping and eye out for practitioners of homoeopathic treatments who falsely claim that the treatments can replace vaccines.

“They are just taking the opportunity to profit from those who are already against vaccination,” he said.

To a question from Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (PH-Jeli), Lee said a proposal to make vaccination mandatory is being studied.

He cautioned that children aged five and below risk being infected if they are not vaccinated.

Last month, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the government was studying a proposal to allow only immunised children to enrol for school.

But in the face of protests from concerned parents who insist that they should have the final say, Wan Azizah said parents should be free to make their choices.