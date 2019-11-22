Less than 50 tigers left in Perak

IPOH: An inventory by the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) estimates that there are only about 40 to 50 Malayan tigers (Harimau Malaya) left in the state, the Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting was told today.

State Education, Technology, Science and Environment Committee chairman Dr Abdul Aziz Bari said the inventory also included endangered large mammals such as elephants and gaur (seladang).

He said based on the latest survey record, the number of elephants is between 100 and 130 while gaur is between 50 and 60.

“The main habitats of these three endangered species are the Royal Belum and Temengor forest in Gerik and Piah forest reserve in Sungai Siput,” he said in reply to Loh Sze Yee (PH-Jalong) who wanted to know the number of endangered animals still existing in Perak, the outcome of the ‘Save Our Malayan Tiger’ campaign and the measures taken by the government to protect endangered wildlife.

Abdul Aziz (PH-Tebing Tinggi) said that in general Perak still has 12 species of large mammals with weight exceeding 20 kg, namely elephant, gaur, Malayan tapir, Malayan tiger, sambar deer (rusa), sun bear, deer (kijang), serow (kambing gurun), black leopard (harimau kumbang), clouded leopard (harimau dahan), wild boar and wild dog.

Abdul Aziz explained that the Save Our Malayan Tiger campaign which was carried out in collaboration with various agencies including the police has led to the arrest of four Thai nationals in Sept and Oct.

Meanwhile, Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Muslim Affairs and New Village Committee chairman Paul Yong Choo Kiong said repair works for the reoperation of an incinerator plant and construction of bottom ash landfill are being carried out at Teluk Cempedak, Pulau Pangkor.

Yong (PH-Tronoh) said works are being carried out by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government and the landfill would be operational for 10 years.

He said opening a new sanitary landfill site would be very costly and could cause serious environmental impact if the landfill is not properly monitored and maintained.

“However, there is a need to open a new solid waste disposal site as the amount of solid waste discharged daily is likely to increase,” he said in response to a question from Ng Shy Ching (PH-Teja).

Ng wanted to know about the solid waste disposal sites in Perak, their operational life span, and if there were plans to open a solid waste disposal site and if alternative sites were available in the state. — Bernama