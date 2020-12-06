Less zakat collection expected next year — LZS

HULU LANGAT: The zakat collection by Lembaga Zakat Selangor (LZS) next year is expected to drop as many businesses are not making profits, as well as individuals losing their income, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its division head (Asnaf Distribution Operation) Abdul Basith Hamid said the situation will indirectly affect the board’s budget.

“This year’s collection meets the target, but more worrying is next year because the main tithe payers are from business tithe and individuals who make monthly deduction from their salaries. If these two are affected, it will have an impact on tithe collection for 2021.

“In terms of distribution, there’s a potential of those who have been paying tithe becoming the recipients,” he told Bernama.

He was met by Bernama yesterday when visiting a family of six siblings whose mother, Rosni Abd Razak, 44, died in a road crash while on the way to work last Nov 28.

Abdul Basith said since the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) was implemented in Selangor, following the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 5,000 new zakat applications were received by LZS.

“The applicants have jobs before and were tithe payers, but due to Covid-19, some of them lost their jobs, business and some, earning less,” he added.

Abdul Basith was met by Bernama yesterday when visiting a family of six siblings, aged between 13 and 25, whose mother, Rosni Abd Razak, 44, died in a road crash while on the way to work last Nov 28, to hand over contributions to them.

The siblings are now staying with their grandmother. — Bernama