A CHILD of six years put himself in danger to save his four-year-old sister from a dog attack while at a friend’s house in Wyoming on July 9.

Bridger Walker shielded his sister from the charging dog and was mauled badly. He received more than 90 stitches, including on his face, after the one-year-old German Shepherd mix tore into him.

“I stepped to the side, in front of my sister so that the dog wouldn’t get her. I kept moving, so it couldn’t get past,” the little hero was reported as saying.

“Bridger explained that when the dog bit him, he yelled for his sister to run,” according to a statement released by their parents.

“After the dog released him, Bridger ran to his sister and led her to a more secure part of the yard where he thought they would be safe.”

According to an Instagram post by his aunt, the boy later said: “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

It takes a child to remind us of the importance of putting others before self with this act of courage.

Right from the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, we saw selfish attitudes, conduct and responses instead of selflessness. Be it the panic buying by the people or profiteering by business operators, these are cases of putting self above others.

Then we saw how society behaves. Health workers take on significant personal risks to try and stop the spread of the virus but “Covid parties” are being held with attendees throwing caution to the wind and putting all of us in danger of a second wave.

Altruism matters more than ever during a pandemic. The war against the virus cannot be won through individual battles. It takes collective responsibility globally to win this fight.

People in position or with the means to shape opinions and cause change must realise that their actions have far-reaching consequences for the masses.

It is sheer selfishness to ensure the survival of businesses and sectors of importance to us while ignoring those not in our backyard.

One of the world’s most revered entrepreneurs is Kazuo Inamori, who became chairman of Japan Airlines in February 2010 to rebuild the company’s operations after bankruptcy.

Inamori has said that his purpose of starting a business was to “pursue mental and material happiness of all employees and at the same time contribute to progress and development of humankind and society”.

Under this concept, employers and employees are the main players of the company. Philosophical and ethical norms form the foundation of his management philosophy.

These are but just two shinning examples that give us hope. They are proof of rare innate human altruism which is much needed, especially when the world is grappling with saving lives and livelihoods.