IT was good to experience a sharp drop in greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution around the world when countries imposed lockdown measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The shutting down of industrial activities as well as the record low number of cars on the road and planes in the sky led to unusually low pollution levels.

But as soon as economies around the world reopened, we reversed these achievements with levels of some pollutants rebounding to what they were before the lockdowns.

According to Helsinki-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), air pollution levels in cities in China were higher in the 30 days ended May 8, compared with the same period in 2019.

As people returned to work in offices and began commuting in their own cars, CREA detected deadly nitrogen dioxide levels in the air in London, Paris, Rome and other major European cities as well.

Similarly, major cities in India also enjoyed significant decline in air pollution during its 74-day lockdown period.

Vehicular pollution leapt by 60% in Mumbai with the easing of lockdown restrictions. The same was reported in Metro Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok and other cities in Southeast Asia.

The Meteorological Department reported that air quality nationwide was normal with the air pollutant index, monitored by the Department of Environment, in good and moderate categories.

However, cross-border haze could still blanket our sky in August and September if open burning in east and central Kalimantan in Indonesia is not brought under control.

The reprieve we got in clearer skies was short-lived but it showed us that we can control air pollution if we apply ourselves.

Our heavy dependence on fossil fuels to fire up all sectors and to run our vehicles need to be reined in. We have to look at removing barriers to the usage of cleaner fuel and zero-emission vehicles.

While cutting down on fossil fuel emissions, there is also a need to reduce our carbon footprints.

How we exploit the environment in the pursuit of growth has come at a very high cost.

Unbridled consumerism among the well to do and the lifestyles we choose contribute greatly to our high carbon footprints. Climate change is caused by human activity.