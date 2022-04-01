Let authorities investigate sale of land identified for new airport: Perak MB

IPOH: The Perak government would leave it to the authorities to investigate the issue of the sale of land, previously identified to be developed as an international airport in Seri Iskandar, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix).

He said the state government would never hide and would welcome if there were parties who wanted to lodge a report on the issue.

“If anyone wants to lodge a report, then an investigation will be conducted, so it’s up to them. Let the authorities do the investigation.

“I will not sweep it under the carpet,” he told a press conference after presenting the 2021 Excellence Service Award to 58 staff of the Perak State Secretary’s Office at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan here today.

Perak Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman, Datuk Asmuni Awi, in a press conference today, said that the sale of land, proposed to be developed as an international airport in Seri Iskandar, was beyond the knowledge of state executive councillors (exco) during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration, and the sale was never raised nor discussed in an exco meeting for approval.

Yesterday, Saarani said the land, proposed to be developed as an international airport in Seri Iskandar here, was sold to a private company during the PH government administration because, during the Barisan Nasional (BN) administration, the land was reserved for PKNP for the purpose of building the airport.

On Tuesday, Aulong assemblyman, Nga Kor Ming, during the Perak State Assembly sitting, claimed that the proposed land, for the construction of an international airport in Seri Iskandar, had been sold without permission of the state government.

Nga claimed that the act was committed by an irresponsible individual and that the matter was serious misconduct and wanted those responsible for selling the land to be brought to justice. - Bernama