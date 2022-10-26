Let authorities probe issue of Tommy Thomas’ memoir: Anthony Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said it is up to the authorities to investigate former Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas if he is deemed to have committed any offence in writing the book ‘My Story: Justice in the Wilderness’.

Loke said there was no need for Pakatan Harapan (PH) to answer on behalf of Thomas because he was not a ‘PH person’.

“Although he was appointed by the (then) PH government, he is not a PH leader and neither is he a member of any PH component parties.

“I believe Tommy will defend himself, and if there is a case against him, let the police investigate,” he said when asked why PH was keeping silent on the issue concerning Thomas.

Loke said this at a press conference at the DAP headquarters here today after announcing four DAP candidates who will be contesting in parliamentary seats in Pahang in the 15th general election (GE15).

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said based on investigations conducted so far, Thomas is believed to have committed four offences under the Penal Code, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act and Official Secrets Act.

Ismail Sabri had earlier announced that the government had agreed to declassify and make public the report prepared by the Special Task Force which investigated allegations made in the book.

Meanwhile, incumbent Raub Member of Parliament Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji said his statement at a ceramah in Mentakab on Oct 19 had been twisted by certain quarters.

Tengku Zulpuri said he only referred to dignitaries in his speech and did not mention the palace.

Yesterday, 20 police reports were lodged by non-governmental organisations in Pahang against Tengku Zulpuri for allegedly making offensive statements against the royalty during his political talk. - Bernama