MALACCA: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) today said it should be left to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate if there were any elements of corruption involving a Perak State executive councilor.

“As reports have been made, we hand it over to the MACC. There are two issues, namely corruption and leakage (of information),“ he told reporters, here today.

He was commenting on a case concerning Perak state executive council member Abdul Yunus Jamhari, who was accused to have leaked the minutes of the council’s meeting recently.

Commenting further, the Port Dickson MP said he had yet to receive any official information regarding the allegation from the complainant nor the Kuala Kurau assemblyman.

“Abdul Yunus is someone I know, and he has been carrying out his duties as an assemblyman well,“ he said after meeting with PKR leaders in Malacca.

Yesterday, Parit Buntar PKR Committee member Beh Yong Kean, who is also Abdul Yunus’ former special officer, lodged a report at the Ipoh police headquarters alleging that the assemblyman had leaked minutes of a state executive council meeting to solicit ‘commissions’ from two agricultural companies. — Bernama