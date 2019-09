KUCHING: All quarters have been asked to let the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) professionally carry out their investigation into the alleged corruption involving a Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra) general manager and senior officers.

The call was made by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas in response to a media report yesterday that the three senior officers of Salcra, along with a businessman, had been arrested by the MACC to facilitate in the investigation into a corruption case.

Uggah, who is also State Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, also said he could not make any further comment on the case.

The three are Salcra general manager Vasco Sabat Singkang, and senior officers Joseph Blandoi and Sikin Sentok, who were arrested alongside businessman Anthony Abang.

MACC investigation officer, Mohd Ikhwan Mohd Pauzi had filed a seven-day remand application on the four individuals to facilitate the investigation but it was rejected by the Kuching magistrate court after Singkang’s lawyer Roger Chin argued that MACC had no grounds to hold them. - Bernama