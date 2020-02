PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Muslim Youth Movement (Abim) has urged the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to leave it to parliament to decide on any form of backdoor government.

The youth movement’s president Muhammad Faisal Abdul Aziz, in a statement said this is important to ensure the establishment of any new government is transparent and democratic as it is decided on an official platform that is mandated by the people.

“It is also important to distance the Palace from political strife from ‘games’ of irresponsible parties.” he said.

“ABIM is of the view that His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah leave it to parliament to determine in the event of any change in national leadership.” he said.

Abim further stated that the move to form a backdoor government is a betrayal of the aspirations of the people who who wanted a change for the better.

“Kleptocratic leaders who had been ousted by the people in the 14th General Elections are now being redefined to lead the government without a legitimate ‘people’s mandate’.

“The age of the new Malaysian government which has not even reached two years and has not reached satisfactory level in improving governance, integrity, transparency, and check and balance has been sabotaged by parties who clearly reject good and transparent improvements to the system.”

He said the plan to form a backdoor government, if it happens, continuous conflicts would persist and this would result in the socio-politic climate of the country to destabilise.

“In fact, the country would further be in turmoil if the kleptocratic regime is reinstated, further distracting investors from an unreliable government.” Faisal said.