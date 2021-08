I WAS having dinner a few days ago with the television switched on, and the news on CNN was filled with news of the dread in Afghanistan. Mostly men and few women, with children, were shuffling their way to get to the airport.

One or two of the fleeing Afghans were interviewed by a gutsy reporter, and there was agony in every word from one woman who spoke. Choking with tears streaming down uncontrollably, she said they would kill her if she stayed. She claimed she was working in the foreign mission, and that made her an enemy of the Taliban.

In the background, I saw babies and children being passed from one person to another towards the airport gate, like they were packages, while a woman in the mandatory black garb was scaling a wall to get into the airport.

Did the children and babies reach the aircraft? Did the woman make it out of Kabul? I do not know. She is nameless and so are the children, but I said a silent prayer for them, and a deep gratitude came to mind. I was thankful beyond words for not being born an Afghan, and being spared the misery of having to flee my home, family, friends, my life and everything else I had.

The future of those who were left behind is hanging by a thread. For those who managed to escape the ruthlessness of the Taliban regime, life would not be the same again as the well-being and safety of those they left behind would continue to haunt them incessantly.

Women are in danger under the Taliban rule, and this is a reality and a threat known to all Afghans, it is not mere perception. Video evidence of interviews done discreetly discloses that the Taliban are “rummaging” through homes looking for young women and girls, and there is no need for second guessing why. Families have sent their female members away into hiding while the lucky ones with some money and connection have managed to flee.

Meanwhile, a new breed of refugees is being created in Germany and other places, while they wait for their papers to be processed by the US Immigration. Hundreds of makeshift camps are receiving the fleeing Afghans. Why are people running away from their own country?

History and experience cannot be erased from memory, especially those involving brutality and suffering. The women and men know the ruthless history of the Taliban, the enslavement, the torture, the complete disregard for their rights. It is gut-wrenching to try to conceive it, imagine living it.

Was it planned for a country of 35 million people to be like this where US had been in the longest war for 21 years? The war was largely known as “a fight for the rights and dignity of women”.

The Taliban ruled in Afghanistan from 1996 until 2001, a period in which women were essentially invisible in public life, barred from going to school or working, until 2004 when US declared victory over the ill-fated country.

As in all war-torn societies, women suffer disproportionately. Afghanistan is still ranked the worst place in the world to be a woman, according to Time magazine. Despite the Afghan government and international donor efforts since 2001 to educate girls, an estimated two-thirds of Afghan girls do not attend school. Eighty-seven per cent of Afghan women are said to be illiterate, while 70%-80% are known to face forced marriage, garnering widespread criticism that the US investment in Afghanistan to advance women had been a total failure and a colossal waste of money.

Once again, watching the horror unfolding hour by hour, I can only thank the power above us for living in a country where women are able to co-exist, with respect and dignity.

Back to our homeland where Malaysia will be 64 tomorrow, I am overwhelmed with love for my beloved country for everything she has been. Barring the politicians who may have created pockets of exceptions, Malaysians are a blessed lot.

Malaysia, with its warm and welcoming ways, is still the best. I want to thank the leaders of this country, past and present, who had empowered and enabled us to live and enjoy life as it is.

As a birthday gift, my gratitude goes to Malaysia and in return, I ask that as Malaysians that we collectively work towards keeping the country safe from threats to peace and harmony, now and for the future.

Selamat Hari Merdeka.

