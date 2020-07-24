Let’s be the disrupter, lest we get left behind

BACK in the 70s and 80s, there were “kereta sapu”, or illegal taxis, in many towns in the country. Legal operators were up in arms as unlicensed private individuals were affecting their earnings.

There were also concerns about the safety of passengers as their operations were not regulated or insured. Understandably, the authorities did the needful and illegal taxis are no longer a challenge to licensed operators.

That changed again when Uber, a US multinational ride-hailing company, expanded to our shores in 2012 before it exited the Southeast Asia market on April 8, 2018.

Ride-hailing services have changed our public transport sector and affected its profitability significantly.

During the movement restriction periods in our war against the Covid-19 pandemic, we saw their bookings hit severely, but there was a pick-up in their delivery services.

Nonetheless, they are optimistic that their core business of ferrying passengers will return to normal and even pick up after the Covid-19 war is won.

Facebook is now the largest media company in the world while Google holds the lion’s share of the global advertising business. Their gains and growth are at the expense of media firms in most countries.

The process of news gathering, editing and dissemination is a cost-intensive operation that is borne by news organisations while Facebook and Google merely aggregate them with no payment to the source.

From hotels to sales of books and electronics, many businesses have either been supplanted or gravely affected by internet disrupters.

The business of pay TV providers in the country has also been affected by video streaming platforms. Illegal competition comes from cheap Android TV boxes with pirated television channels and video-on-demand content.

Competition also comes from licensed streaming sites such as Netflix, Apple TV, Google TV, iFlix, Tubi TV and Viu.

According to a Reuters report, Indonesia imposed a 10% value-added tax on sales by technology firms including Amazon, Netflix, Spotify and Google early this month, as spending patterns shift with increased remote working as a result of the coronavirus crisis, which has hit state finances.

Its tax office said in a statement that it had already assigned tax identification numbers to Amazon Web Services, Netflix, Spotify and Alphabet’s Google for its Google Asia Pacific, Google Ireland and Google LLC units.

Malaysia implemented a service tax on digital services provided by Foreign Service Providers (FSP) to Malaysian consumers on Jan 1. Our tax framework covers digital services provided to individuals (B2C) and also digital services provided to businesses (B2B).

The gains from the digital service tax is only a fraction of transaction earnings that now go from local operators to global disrupter companies. The biggest challenge will no longer come from domestic peers but e-commerce titans abroad.

We have to innovate and disrupt the disrupters. However, 88% of Malaysian business leaders consider themselves “disrupted rather than a disrupter”, according to global legal firm, Baker McKenzie.

Sadly, we have conceded defeat even before we start trying.

