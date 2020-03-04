Let’s heal wounds first, says Bersatu leader

PETALING JAYA: A senior leader of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has called on members to begin a healing process even as an analyst concludes that a split is inevitable.

Supreme council member Datuk Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff (pix) said members should be rational. “Let things cool down, come together and do what is best for the greater interest of the people, nation and party,” he said yesterday.

He said this could be done through a consultative process “without offensive elements”.

“We must enter an ‘ego-free’ zone, discuss things frankly, candidly and sincerely. It must be focused on the people, not self-importance,” he said, adding that if this can be done, the original aim of the party, which is to free the nation of kleptocracy, can be achieved.

Rais said the party needs to continue engaging those who are still happy, without forsaking the ones who are angry about the current situation.

“We must understand why people are angry and address it. We must focus on the people, not what politicians want,” he said, adding that politicians should stop bickering.

Rais said the reconciliation process should begin with the appointment of a Cabinet comprising only people who can deliver, those without “historical baggage” and who are not tainted personalities.

“Those facing court action must not be in the Cabinet.”

Independent political analyst Khoo Kay Peng, however, is less optimistic about the future.

“The majority of those who are on party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s side will form the main leadership of Bersatu. On the other hand, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir are probably going to be pushed out or they could leave the party.”

Khoo said the issue of legitimacy will arise if party secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya remains on Mahathir’s side and he is dismissed as party chairman.

He believes reconciliation chances are slim given that the animosity between the two sides “runs deep”.

“Of course, they are hopeful. Mahathir is still formidable. (Bersatu Wanita chief) Rina Harun is hoping for them to reconcile but the difficult part for Mahathir is that Umno is still his enemy,” he added.