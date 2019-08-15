Let’s reunite for a new Malaysia: Kit Siang

KUALA LUMPUR: Iskandar Putri MP Lim Kit Siang (pix) has called on Malaysians to rise above what he described as “fissiparous and centrifugal forces” threatening to tear Malaysia apart.

He said they should instead reunite to build a New Malaysia which would be a top world-class nation of unity, freedom, justice, excellence and integrity.

In a statement today, Lim underscored that the Pakatan Harapan government must never lose sight of this objective.

He noted that the government coalition in Putrajaya had survived for 15 months the various stress and strain as well as contradictions and controversies of building a New Malaysia.

“But these are comparatively minor tests as it must be able to persevere and be united and steadfast with greater challenges in the national mission to build a New Malaysia by winning the 15th and even 16th general elections for the great national work to be done,“ said the veteran politician.

Lim said there are those who did not expect the Pakatan Harapan government – a coalition of four political parties with different histories, ideologies and trajectories – to last more than a few months.

But it had proved the prophets of doom wrong, he said, as the coalition is developing a resilience and a united ethos to chart the country through troubled waters towards a New Malaysia.

Lim said this is a national mission that will take more than one general election cycle to complete. — Bernama