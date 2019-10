KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (KKM) today launched the “Let’s Talk Healthy Mind” as an effort to boost awareness and understanding on the problems of mental health to overcome the negative stigma on the ailment among the community.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix) said the campaign was being undertaken following the rise in the problems of mental health due to the stigma and misunderstanding among society.

“The problem of mental health in the country is creating concern as the stigma such as the negative bias on the problem still existed and eventually prevented the people suffering the disease from seeking professional treatment.

“According to the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2017, 10% of youths aged between 13 and 17 have the tendency to commit suicide, 7.3% have plans to commit suicide while 7.9% have attempted to commit suicide and this trend showed an increase compared to the outcome of the study in 2012,” he said.

He disclosed this at the Launch of the Campaign ‘‘Let’s TALK Minda Sihat’’ in conjunction with the National Level of the World Mental Health Day at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall Training Institute, here today. — Bernama