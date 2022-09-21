Let the doctors treating Najib carry out their duties without interference: MPs

PETALING JAYA: Opposition leaders have urged the government against pressuring medical officers and doctors treating Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak to act against their will, Malaysiakini reports.

This is amid allegations that the public healthcare system was being abused to give the convicted former premier preferential treatment and liberties.

Bandar Kuching MP Kelvin Yii said doctors treating Najib must be allowed to carry out their duties professionally.

“The Health Ministry should address such allegations, and allow medical professionals to carry out their duties without interference.

“All medical decisions should be made purely on medical considerations, not others,“ he told Malaysiakini.

Meanwhile, Klang MP Charles Santiago has questioned what need was there for Najib to be treated at a rehabilitation centre in Cheras over ulcers and high blood pressure.

As such, Charles said the government must disclose the logbook on Najib’s movements in and out of prison, as well as the visitors he received.

Meanwhile, Muda vice-president Lim Wei Jiet also echoed the duo’s sentiments that health professionals treating Najib must be allowed to carry out their duties professionally without interference.

He said it would be shocking if any pressure was being applied on the health officials to give the Pekan MP preferential treatment.