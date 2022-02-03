Let top leadership decide on Muafakat Nasional, says Annuar

KOTA BHARU: Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said today it was up to the top leadership of Umno and PAS to decide on the cooperation between the two parties through Muafakat Nasional (MN).

The former Umno secretary-general, who was also involved in the MN negotiation process until the MN charter was signed by Umno and PAS on Sept 14, 2019, said such big issues should be handed over to the party leaders because MN was decided by PAS Muktamar and Umno General Assembly.

“As long as PAS Muktamar and Umno General Assembly do not do anything, to me, MN still exists,“ he told reporters after visiting the Kelantan Broadcasting Department at Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) here.

Annuar, who is Communications and Multimedia Minister, said any individual who was not involved in the formation of MN should not issue any statement or create a bad image of the cooperation.

Previously, the media reported that Kelantan and Terengganu Umno had decided to sever ties with PAS in the states. — Bernama