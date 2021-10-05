Let tourists in, but take steps to prevent runaway infections

PETALING JAYA: As the door opens for the entry of tourists, hopes for a quick economic recovery rise. However, experts have warned that the country should learn quickly to strike a balance between maintaining public health and reviving the economy.

While they agree that lifting travel restrictions and reopening international borders are essential for a comeback, they also cautioned that public health remains a major concern.

Universiti Malaya head of social and preventive medicine Dr Victor Hoe said allowing unfettered movement remains dicey, but the success of the vaccination programme has greatly reduced the risks.

Malaysia is expected to reach its target of having at least 90% of its adult population fully vaccinated this month. In addition, a vaccination drive for individuals aged 12 to 18 is ongoing.

Hoe expects the transmission rate to drop and the risk of serious health conditions among those infected to be considerably reduced as more people are vaccinated.

“Over the past 20 months, we have also learned a lot about the virus, how it spreads and how to avoid getting infected,” he told theSun.

He said many experts have recommended the “Swiss cheese” model, which entails numerous levels of control, to prevent the virus from spreading.

“Each layer provides its own level of security, and combining all of them will ensure greater protection. One of these levels is movement control, the other is vaccination,” he explained.

He added that people who go on vacation should continue to exercise caution by always wearing a face mask, practise social distancing and maintain hand hygiene, as required under the set standard operating procedures (SOP).

Hazrul Shahiri of the Faculty of Economics and Management at University Kebangsaan Malaysia agreed that lifting prohibitions on interstate travel and reopening the country’s international borders require a compromise between the economy and public health.

He said for instance, reopening the Johor-Singapore border, which is one of the world’s busiest international routes, will greatly boost economic activities.

“Easing of travel restrictions will give the tourism industry a glimmer of hope. But given the severe impact on both supply and demand, more time is needed to restore businesses to

pre-pandemic levels,” he told theSun.

Hazrul said that for the tourism industry to return to pre-pandemic growth rates, the demand for leisure activities must be consistent. “This can only be achieved when incomes return to pre-pandemic levels,” he said.

He also pointed out that businesses in the tourism sector supply chain, such as hotels, theme parks and restaurants, have been severely hit by the pandemic.

“Unsurprisingly, many have closed down for good and their assets sold. Those that remain will take some time to recuperate,” he said.

Hazrul said the fear of a new wave of infection resulting from the reopening of the tourism sector may also prompt many business owners to adopt a wait-and-see attitude. “Even if they decide to reopen, they may not want to operate at full capacity,” he noted.

Chief executive officer of Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents Phua Tai Neng welcomed the lifting of travel restrictions but also pointed out that the travellers have a role to play in keeping themselves and everyone safe.

Citing the success of the Langkawi travel bubble, Phua pointed out that the authorities had done their job by strictly enforcing the SOP.

He said people may tend to “take it a bit easy” after the lockdown is lifted.

“However, it is essential that they continue to exercise self-discipline and observe the SOP strictly. The authorities should keep on reminding the people to do so,” he told theSun.

Phua added that a gradual easing of the restrictions is now necessary for the benefit of the tourism sector.