Letter to Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri was sent when I was still CM, says Sulaiman (Updated)

MELAKA: Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (pix) said the letter advising Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam to dissolve the state assembly was sent when he was still the Chief Minister.

“My letter to Tun (Mohd Ali) was when I was still the CM (Chief Minister). So, I handed it over to Tun (Mohd Ali) and it was up to him (to dissolve the state assembly).

“Everything is according to the rules and legislation, so if anyone is not satisfied, go to the relevant parties,“ he told reporters after handing over food baskets to the management of the Nurul Hidayah Mosque in Batu Berendam here today.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman said he had to postpone the presentation of the 2022 Melaka Budget to next week due to the current political crisis.

The Election Commission received the official notification on the dissolution of the Melaka State Legislative Assembly on Oct 4 from State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Based on Article 19 (4) of the Melaka State Constitution, a state election must be held within 60 days after the dissolution of the state assembly.- Bernama