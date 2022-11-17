Letter was for negotiations, not approval of project: Tengku Zafrul

KUALA SELANGOR: The letter dated Oct 27 revealed by PKR deputy president Mohd Rafizi Ramli yesterday was not an agreement to award a contract to a company, but was a letter to approve negotiations involving the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA).

Caretaker Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said after getting the general approval to negotiate, KASA would still need to discuss with the company and send its recommendations with regard to the next steps to the Finance Ministry.

“KASA will need to discuss the requirements and conduct an assessment as it involves financial and technical capacities, among others, so it would take at least two to three months.

“I believe that this is a politicised issue as the matter is clear, there was no Letter of Acceptance and Letter of Intent (exchanged), there was only a letter to approve negotiations between the parties,” he told reporters here last night.

As such, he advised Mohd Rafizi, who is also the Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Pandan parliamentary constituency to report any wrongdoing in the government to the authorities instead of making such disclosures.

“Go to the police, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the authorities,“ he said.

He added that it is better for leaders to announce what they want to do for development for the good of the people, as the people are weary of politics and politicians.

Yesterday, Mohd Rafizi revealed a letter related to a project to upgrade a plant for a drainage catchment area worth RM285 million in South Klang, dated Oct 27, claiming that the project was approved 17 days after Parliament was dissolved on Oct 10. - Bernama