Letting go of the past, the theme for 2020 CNY commercials

PETALING JAYA: Letting go of the past and coming to terms with the present has been the theme of this year’s Chinese New year commercials.

Titled ‘The most unforgettable New year’, Maxis’ advertisement tells the bittersweet story of Mei whose father suffers from Retrograde Amnesia.

He would often wait for Mei to comeback from school and prepares alot of things for her not knowing that little Mei is now an adult and is taking care of him now.

Despite Mei’s efforts to please her dad, she is often put down by her father who wants to prepare things his own way for young Mei.

This takes a toll on Mei as she feels that nothing she does will ever please her dad since he is only focused on making young Mei happy.

Upon confrontation with her father, Mei finally uses an Application namely the Maxis’ RE:collection application to show him pictures of them when they were younger and her father finaly realises that Mei is all grown up .

Meanwhile, air conditioner manufacturer Daikin, with its commercial titled ‘The Twin’ tells the sad tale of a mother who cannot deal with the death of her son.

Because of this, her daughter would often dress herself up as a her son to convince her to eat and keep her happy. But this, keeps the daughters desires at bay including her plans to get married and dress up like a girl.

Come their reunion dinner, the girl confronts her mother, and tells her that her son died a long time ago but she could not accept it.

Upon spilling her heart out and saying that she longed to dress up as a woman and have dinner with her mom again, then the mother accepts this.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s advertisement tells the funny story of a boy who intentionaly informs his family that he is too busy to go back his hometown.

His family, however, sends him a virtual reality headset which takes him through a walk in his family’s house during Chinese New Year.

As he embraces his ‘virtual reality’, he also unintentionally sets off a trail of destruction at his workplace.

In the end, he realises that nothing is as real as going home and celebrating the lunar festival with loved ones.