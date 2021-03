KEPALA BATAS: The excitement on the face of the six-year-old boy suffering from stage 4 leukemia says it all as soon as he got off a police patrol car.

“Riding in a police car was so much fun. When I grow up I want to be a policeman so that I can catch the bad guys,“ a shy Muhammad Firash Arryan Muhammad Yusri told eager reporters here today.

After the round, the patrol car made a grand entry at the Bunga Raya Hall of Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) police contingent headquarters and was greeted by SPU police headquarters staff, media personnel and SPU district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor himself.

The boy had just finished going round Kepala Batas town in a police patrol car.

His mother Aida Royani Abdul Razak, 30, said that since yesterday, her eldest of two children could not stop talking about tomorrow (today) because he could not wait for the moment.

“Firash told me he wished he could ride in a police patrol car when he was first diagnosed with leukemia two years ago. We are very touched and thankful to SPU police force who are willing to accommodate our son’s dream,“ said Aida who was accompanied by her husband Muhammad Yusri Dani, 31.

Noorzainy said in conjunction with the 214th Police Day celebration today, they took the initiative to realise the child’s wish as well as giving him a toy police car and fruit hamper as present for the boy to remember big day.

“In our efforts to carry out our responsibility to combat crimes, the police have also not forgotten people like Firash who have certain wishes in his life which we try to fulfil,“ he said.

It is understood that Muhammad Firash Arryan’s condition deteriorated in March 2021 because cancer cells had spread to his bones and brain and also caused his liver and spleen to swell causing the child unable to walk properly. — Bernama