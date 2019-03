KUALA LUMPUR: Nine Peninsular states are reported to be at Level 1 alert while Pendang in Kedah is at Level 2 (Heatwave) with temperatures between 37°C to 40°C.

Based on a Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) update, as at 5.20pm today 21 areas are at Level 1 with temperatures between 35°C and 37°C.

The areas listed are Chuping in Perlis; Kota Star, Sik, Baling and Kulim (Kedah); Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta and Batang Padang (Perak); Jerantut, Raub, Temerloh, Maran and Bentong (Pahang); Sepang and Petaling (Selangor).

Also listed are Port Dickson (Negri Sembilan), Malacca Centre (Malacca), Tangkak in Johor and Kuala Lumpur.

The heatwave is expected to last for three consecutive days.

Meanwhile, Sabah and Sarawak recorded daily maximum temperatures of less than 35°C. — Bernama