Level of SOP compliance by employers questionable

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry today admitted one of its blind spots which allowed the Covid-19 virus to spread further is the level of compliance by employers on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to isolate and monitor their infected workers.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) said this when replying to Charles Santiago (PH-Klang) during the ministry’s winding-up speech at the Dewan Rakyat.

Santiago had asked Khairy how the ministry would monitor these employers on whether their workers (including migrant workers) are being isolated appropriately after testing positive for Covid-19.

He pointed out that there were some who disobeyed the SOPs which resulted in the workplace clusters and letting the virus to continue spreading.

Khairy said by giving full autonomy to employers in the hope that they will adhere to the SOPs to isolate workers who have showed symptoms or were asymptomatic may have backfired.

“I am going to look at this matter very seriously as this is one of our blind spots which allowed the Covid-19 virus to spread further,“ he said.

He said although the government has stated clearly the SOPs to isolate employees, whether employers complied remains unclear.

Khairy said while these employers no longer need to send them to the low-risk quarantine and Covid-19 treatment centres (PKRC) to isolate (for category 1 and 2 who are showing mild symptoms or are asymptomatic), as they now need to be monitored at their places , the level of compliance by these employers is not exactly known.