Lewd social media comments angers Ketari ADUN

KUANTAN: Ketari ADUN Young Syefura Othman (pix), recently expressed her exasperation on social media over certain online comments against her.

The comments which usually concern her gender and appearance have been consistent for the past seven years according to the Ketari representative.

“This matter has been getting out of control and their behaviour is getting worse.”

“If I am not executing my responsibilities well as an assemblyman, you can admonish me about my work but never probe my gender, status and appearance,“ she wrote on her Twitter account yesterday.

“What satisfaction would you get by making such posts and comments? Is it just for laughs and giggles only?” she added. Young proceeded to post a photo of the commenter’s family asking how he would feel if the same was done to his daughters and sisters.

The individual removed the posting which led Young Syefura to also delete her post, later explaining that the individual’s family member apologised and requested her to remove it.

She also reminded people to always be careful in making posts and comments on social media.