LFL: PM should not use police force against critics

PETALING JAYA: A non-government organization has called out Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for using police force against those who slandered him.

According to a report by FMT, Lawyers for Liberty director Zaid Malek stated that the police should not be used to defend the prime minister’s reputation, citing abuse of power.

“It would be an abuse of power to order police investigations into people who make accusations against him. The job of the police is to prevent crime, not to protect the prime minister from insult or criticism,” Zaid said in a statement.

Zaid mentioned that intervention by the police is justified if there are statements made by the offenders to incite violence and harm to the public.

The lawyer’s comments follow up PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil who revealed that Anwar had ordered the police to take action against those spreading defaming remarks against him like claims of him allegedly being an Israeli agent.

Meanwhile, the police are currently investigating Baling MP Hassan Saad for his alleged claims of Anwar being an Israeli agent

His case was classified under Sections 500 and 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for defamation, intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace, and improper use of network facilities.

Zaid added that the investigation went against Pakatan Harapan’s promise to repeal Section 233 and called for it to be postponed.

He then suggested that the Tambun MP to file a defamation suit in a civil court if he felt aggrieved by the statements.

“If the police initiate criminal investigations into every accusation or insult towards the prime minister, it will be a slippery slope towards authoritarianism,” he said.