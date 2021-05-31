LGE: Allow state govt to decide on what business sectors can operate

PETALING JAYA: The standard operating procedures(SOP) for the total lockdown under MCO 3.0 has sparked confusion again as to what can and cannot be permitted, which business sector is considered an essential service, Lim Guan Eng(pix) said today.

Instead of concentrating all powers in Ministries in Putrajaya, the DAP secretary-general suggested that the federal government decentralise and abandon its earlier approach in implementing Covid-19 SOP to contain the third wave of infections.

“Letters allowing interstate and inter-district travel from the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) will expire today on May 31,” Lim said in a statement.

“MITI will no longer be mandated to provide approval for sectors apart from the manufacturing and manufacturing-related services (MRS), subject to new approval letters to operate that can be downloaded from the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (3.0).

“However, for sectors other than manufacturing and MRS, companies are required to refer to the relevant ministries regulating their sectors or the National Security Council (NSC).”

Lim said this has resulted in greater confusion especially when the Ministries cannot be contacted.

There are many complaints of failing to get access to both NSC and Ministries either at their hotlines or their website, he pointed out

“The public has lost confidence in the IT expertise of the PN government, when Perikatan Nasional (PN) failed spectacularly during the online registration exercise for the AstraZeneca vaccines despite spending RM 70 million,” he said.

“The public is also upset with mega mass vaccination centres that caused over-crowding and long waiting periods, causing health hazards particularly for senior citizens.

“Decentralisation should be the way forward to make such essential government services more readily available, accessible, and affordable. With most government services closed down under this total lockdown, how can the rakyat seek help, particularly when they reside far from Putrajaya.”

“Decentralisation allows state governments to play their part and decide on what business sectors can or cannot operate subject to strict SOP guidelines. This will make it more convenient for businesses and the people who can go to the respective state government offices, if necessary, and need not travel all the way to Putrajaya,” he added.