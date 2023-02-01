LGE: Anwar to chair meeting on PH preparation before CNY

GEORGE TOWN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will chair a Pakatan Harapan (PH) meeting before the Chinese New Year to discuss its preparation for the Penang state election (PRN).

DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng said the meeting will discuss, among others, the cooperation of the unity government at the central and state levels to face the state election, the distribution of seats among parties and the selection of candidates.

“We had a meeting with Anwar last week and he stated that a meeting will be held before the Chinese New Year, which is the third week of this month. The meeting will discuss in detail the cooperation of the unity government at the central level, and also at the state level, in facing the state election,” he told a press conference which was also attended by Penang DAP secretary Lim Hui Ying here today.

The six states that will be holding their elections this year are Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

Meanwhile, Hui Ying, who is Deputy Education Minister, said the Penang DAP has appointed former Bukit Bendera Member of Parliament Wong Hon Wai as the 2023 Penang PRN Campaign director.

“Wong is an experienced politician and he will lead the Penang PRN campaign which is expected to be held in the middle of this year,“ he said.

He said Wong will also serve as the political secretary to the DAP National chairman.

Meanwhile, Hui Ying said the Penang DAP would focus on three things for the state election.

They are the recovery of the state’s economy after the Covid-19 pandemic, people’s welfare programmes and maintaining social harmony, he added. - Bernama