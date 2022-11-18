LGE: Hate speech will never solve people’s problems

PETALING JAYA: Hate speech has never been the solution for the people’s problems Lim Guan Eng said.

The DAP chairman reportedly said this became evident when Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin added to PAS’ racist and extremist narratives by striking fear among Muslim voters of a Jewish- and Christian-led conspiracy.

“The elections tomorrow will see a contest between PN and Barisan Nasional (BN) weaponising fear using hate speech and the hope of a better future inspired by Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“What the people want is for their government to respect the Federal Constitution and respect the people,” Lim reportedly said in a statement.

Yesterday, in a one-minute-44-second clip that went viral on social media, the PN Pagoh candidate had accused that Jews supporting Pakatan Harapan and Malays are being Christianised at churches in the country.