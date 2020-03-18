LGE hopes measures by PH govt will help people get through Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: Measures put in place by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will go some way in helping the people get through the Covid-19 crisis, according to DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng (pix).

He noted that Malaysia was now facing an “urgent economic crisis” thanks to the outbreak that has already been classified as a global pandemic.

In a message to mark the 54th anniversary of the party’s founding, Lim expressed hope that the RM20 billion stimulus package, introduced by PH before it lost power this month, would be implemented quickly.

They include the three-month loan moratorium for businesses and workers affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

He pointed out that those who would be most severely affected were the working class, the B40 as well as the small and medium businesses.

“As government imposed a travel ban, the 300,000 Malaysians who travel daily to Singapore to work will be adversely affected,” he said. He added that they should be offered a financial lifeline.

Lim said it was heartening to note that many of PH’s policies such as the decision to expand the MySalam free insurance to cover medical conditions including Covid-19 would be continued.

Others included the decision to bring forward the Bantuan Rakyat payments from May to this month and the reduction of employees’ EPF contributions to 7%.

He said Malaysians who had to travel would now enjoy a lower toll rate.

“I hope these legacies of the PH government will ease the burden of the ordinary Malaysian while we await the new government’s additional action to save Malaysian businesses and 15 million workers,” he added.

In a heartfelt recap of the DAP’s history, he noted that they party had humble beginnings but it fought “the lonely battle buttressed and supported only by the ideals, ideas and principles of freedom, justice, integrity, equitable economic prosperity and democracy for all”.

Lim pointed out that many of the party’s leaders lost their liberty and economic livelihood and even faced public ridicule.