LGE: Many police reports lodged, so when will cops act on Hadi’s racist remarks?

PETALING JAYA: Lim Guan Eng (pix) has today expressed his disappointment that no police action has been taken against Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang despite multiple police reports against the latter’s most recent racist remark.

“A multitude of police reports have already been lodged throughout the country against Hadi seeking stern action for Hadi’s inflammatory and unsubstantiated remarks that have angered many Malaysians, particularly non-Muslims and non-Bumis.

“When will the police act?” Lim asked in a statement today.

Last week, Hadi said that it was a fact that the majority of those involved in ruining the country’s politics and economy were non-Muslims and non-Bumiputeras.

Several lawmakers have also lodged police reports on the matter, saying the Marang MP’s comments had sown discord among Malaysians.