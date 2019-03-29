LHDN: No raid on our premises

PUTRAJAYA: The Internal Revenue Board (LHDN) has stated that there was no raid carried out by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), at its office in Jalan Raja Chulan, Kuala Lumpur, yesterday.

An online news portal had reported that MACC had raided the LHDN premises under the heading “MACC raids LHDN, IT company investigates yesterday’s SSM case”.

In fact, the MACC presence was to seek LHDN assistance in the process of completing its investigation papers, LHDN said in a statement following the publication of the article in the portal.

“LHDN is very disappointed with the content of the article published because it was reported inaccurately as if it was the LHDN that was involved in the case that was being investigated by the MACC thus undermining its reputation,“ added the statement.

LHDN said that it was an organisation that always stressed its level of professionalism and integrity in carrying out its functions and responsibilities as a revenue-generating agency. — Bernama