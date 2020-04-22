LHDN premises to resume operations with limited services tomorrow

CYBERJAYA: All Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) premises, except at the Revenue Service Centres and Urban Transformation Centres, will resume operations tomorrow but with limited services until the end of the third phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO), scheduled on April 28.

LHDN in a statement today said, however, online services would be prioritised.

“e-Filing and Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) counters will remain closed. Any e-Filing and BPN new applications, as well as appeal, can be done online,” it said.

LHDN also said all visitors must adhere to stringent Covid-19 measures including wearing face masks.

It also advised members of the public to postpone their visit to LHDN premises if there was no urgent need as other tax-related matters can be done by phone, email and online service.

Any enquiries can be directed to Hasil Care Line (HCL) at 03-8911 1000 or 603-8911 1100 (overseas) and HASiL Live Chat as well as via LHDN official website and social media platforms. - Bernama