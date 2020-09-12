Liberalism in Johor is under control - Tosrin

KULAI: The spread of liberalism in Johor is still under control and not serious, said state Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi.

He said the ideology is believed to be spread by those from China who target people below the age of 40.

Revealing the matter to reporters today, state Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi said however, the state government would continue to monitor and would hold follow-up meetings with the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) and the Johor Police Special Branch.

“I have held a special meeting recently and God willing, another closed-door meeting will be held,“ he told reporters when met at the Islamic Religious Affairs Open Day launched by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad at the Dewan Raya Bandar Putra Bandar here.

He said among the things that would be discussed at the closed-door meeting was the number of those believed to be involved in liberalism.

Last Monday, Tosrin admitted that certain parties were trying to spread liberalism among Muslims in the state. -Bernama