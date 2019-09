PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) participants and Malaysians with foreign driving licences will be given special consideration and will not have to take a test to convert their licences to a local one.

However, the participants and foreign driving license holders must meet certain criteria before their applications can be considered.

“The main requirement is that they must have a valid foreign driving licence. This does not apply to foreign driving learner permits or probationary licences,” said Transport Minister Anthony Loke before chairing the post-Cabinet meeting here today.

“A valid foreign driving licence will initially be changed to Malaysia’s P-licence (probationary) and they must comply with the same rules and regulations observed by Malaysians with P-licences,“ Loke added.

MM2H participants and Malaysians with foreign driving licences will hold the P-licence for two years.

If MM2H participants are no longer in the programme or breach any of the requirements or are found to have flouted traffic laws, their licences would be revoked.