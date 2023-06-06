Licenced shotgun owners warned not to sell ammunition

JERTIH: The Terengganu police have warned all licenced shotgun owners, including those with carry and use licences, in the state to not sell their ammunition to unlicensed firearm owners.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan said they would take stern action, including cancelling licences and seizing firearms of those found committing these unlawful acts.

“They will also be charged under the Firearms Act as the ammunition is for their own use.

“Licence owners cannot provide or hand their firearms to be used by others,” he told Bernama here today when attending the Besut district firearms licence renewal programme at Pasir Akar police station, with Besut district police chief Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad in attendance.

271 shotgun licences in Besut district were renewed at the programme. There are 3,555 licenced shotgun owners in Terengganu.

Mazli said the annual renewal programme is aimed at allowing police to inspect the current capabilities of owners in handling their firearms and ensuring they use them properly.

“We also want to ensure that owners have the latest information on new rules and policies related to firearms to avoid any untoward incidents,” he said, advising owners to not involve themselves in poaching or violating the law by simply shooting indiscriminately. - Bernama