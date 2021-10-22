Licensed tour operators reminded not to collaborate with unlicensed individuals, agencies

PUTRAJAYA: The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) has reminded licensed tour operators not to collaborate with any unlicensed individuals or agencies in offering tour packages, commission payments, sales and discounts to tourists.

In a statement today, MOTAC said this was to protect tourists from being deceived when booking transportation, accommodation and tourism packages, tour tickets or any additional services.

It was also to ensure that the Malaysian Family is protected and obtain services only through transparent tourism packages, read the statement.

According to the ministry, any irresponsible licensed tour operators could face a maximum fine of RM50,000 or five years jail or both, under Regulation 6(1)(f) of the Tourism Industry (Tour Operating Business and Travel Agency Business) Regulations 1992.

Meanwhile, Section 5(2) of the Tourism Industry Act (Act 482) states that “no person shall carry on or operate, or hold himself out as carrying on or operating a tour operating business a travel agency business unless it is a company and holds a valid licence.”

The act also states that anyone who is found guilty will be liable to a fine not exceeding RM500,000 or 10 years jail of both for the first offence and a fine of not more than RM5,000 for each day the offence continues to be committed.

“To date, there are 4,607 licensed tour operators registered with MOTAC,” the statement read.

In the meantime, MOTAC advised tourists to only use the services of licensed tour operators in matters related to tourism activities.

It added that the online monitoring and survey conducted by the ministry’s enforcement team earlier this month found that there were tourists who had used the services of unlicensed tour operators who are not registered with MOTAC.

As such, MOTAC advised tourists to check the list of licensed tour operators before making any booking, through its official website at www.motac.gov.my/semakan/tobtab.

The public can also submit any complaints or feedback on unlicensed tour operators through MOTAC Public Complaints Management System at https://motac.spab.gov.my/.-Bernama