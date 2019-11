KUALA LUMPUR: Oil palm landowners with land over 100 acres risk getting their license revoked if they fail to secure the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) Certification from next year onwards, says Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok (pix).

She said the move was to show the government’s seriousness about the implementation of the MSPO certification.

“As of October 2019, 328 palm oil mills, or 72.6% of the total 448 palm oil mills are MSPO certified,” she told a press conference after officiating the Malaysian Palm Oil Board’s International Palm Oil Congress and Exhibition (MPOB PIPOC) 2019 here, today. — Bernama