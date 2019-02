PETALING JAYA: Lim Kit Siang (pix) has rubbished a list of 101 MPs who have purportedly agreed to support the vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The DAP adviser said the list that is being circulated on social media was a total lie.

According to the list, those who would vote against Mahathir are eight MPs from Kedah, 10 from Penang, 14 from Perak, 17 from Selangor, 7 from the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, two from Malacca, five from Negri Sembilan, 12 from Johor, four from Pahang, one from Terengganu, one from Kelantan, eight from Sabah and 12 from Sarawak.

“Malaysian politics and public affairs have been infested with lies and falsehoods,” Lim said in a statement today.

“It is time that we restore decency, morality and integrity in politics and public affairs in Malaysia.”