Liew Chin Tong appointed new Johor opposition leader

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) Leadership Council has appointed Perling Assemblyman and state DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong (pix) as the new Johor State Assembly opposition leader.

PH Johor in a statement said a letter of notification on the matter was sent to the State Clerk’s Office today.

“He will synergise the commitment of elected representatives from the opposition bloc to play a constructive role in the House for the good of the state of Johor,“ read the statement here today.

The statement was issued by Johor Amanah Party chairman Aminolhuda Hassan, Johor PKR chairman Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh and Johor DAP deputy chairman Teo Nie Ching.

In the meantime, PH Johor hopes that efforts to reform the Johor assembly can be continued, including recognising the position of the Opposition Leader and creating more Select Committees.

It also includes appointing opposition elected representatives as the chairman of the State Public Accounts Committee and giving equal allocations to all state assemblymen, including those in the opposition. — Bernama