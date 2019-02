KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew (pix) today said she had instructed the Sabah Tourism Board to investigate tour companies operating illegally at the Semporna Jetty.

“The ministry hopes that this year the problem of unlicensed tourism operators will be reduced,“ she said when met by reporters during the Chinese New Year Open House celebration at the Hakka Hall, here.

Liew, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister said the state was expecting more tourist arrivals this year from China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and even European countries.

She was responding to a protest by the Semporna Local Bumiputera Tour Operators’ Association, which claimed that the Semporna District Office was delaying enforcement at the jetty. — Bernama