Liew to lodge police report on LDP’S claim he misused funds

SANDAKAN: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong (pix) will be lodging a police report soon on leaders of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) claiming he withdrew RM1.01 million from the party when he was party president.

He said he received two affidavits dated Aug 16, in which current LDP President Datuk Chin Su Phin and Treasurer Fong Keng Sin claimed the de facto law minister signed two cheques in early May 2013.

“I was furnished with two affidavits filed by Datuk Chin and Fong saying two cheques issued on May 2, 2013 and May 3, 2013 were cashed out and already used (spent) by me.

“This is slander and they have given false statements in the affidavit,” he told reporters after a visit by Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, at the Sandakan court complex here today.

Liew said the first cheque dated May 2, 2013 was for the sum of RM910,000 while the second cheque was issued for RM100,000.

He said he did not sign both cheques and he obtained a copy of each cheque that did not bear his signature.

“At that time, there was only one mandatory signature (in the issuance of bank cheques) and that was Fong’s.

“The (alleged) cheques have Fong’s signature and there are two more signatures, one by Chin and another by Datuk Teo Chee Kang who was LDP secretary-general at that time,“ he said.

Liew was LDP president from 2006-2014, but left the party in 2018 and joined Parti Warisan Sabah as its permanent chairman. — Bernama