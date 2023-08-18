Light aircraft skids upon landing during training

MALACCA: A trainee pilot faced anxious moments as the light aircraft she was operating lost control while landing.

Malacca Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the incident occurred at 12.16 pm today on Runway 21 of the Malacca International Airport (LTAM) in Batu Berendam.

“A 23-year-old female trainee was operating the Piper 28 aircraft belonging to International Aero Training Academy Sdn Bhd (IATAC) as part of a flight training session when it lost control during landing on Runway 21.

The aircraft was successfully removed at 12.50 pm, he said, adding that the pilot reportedly suffered minor chest pain due to the impact.

There was no official police report filed with the authorities yet, said Christopher. -Bernama