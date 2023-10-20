Lighting up Deepavali for less fortunate

KLANG: With Deepavali falling on Nov 12, Klang-based NGO Pertubuhan Kebajikan Nagarethnam is calling for donations to help enliven the festival for the less fortunate.

Its president and founder Amalah Nagarethnam said the organisation wants to make a difference in the lives of 30 disabled individuals, 20 senior citizens, 50 orphaned children and 50 single mothers who have been neglected by their families.

“Public support since 2018 has made a significant impact on the lives of countless individuals facing difficult circumstances.

“Through donations, we have been able to provide vital resources, such as food, shelter, medical care and education to those who would otherwise have to go without it.

“With the ‘Festival of Lights’ less than a month away, we are hoping the public will be gracious and donate a little more so that the beneficiaries can also celebrate Deepavali with joy and happiness.”

Amalah said it plans to provide RM100 as financial assistance to each senior citizen and differently abled individual registered with it.

“The funds we are raising will provide them with the necessary support to improve their quality of life and overcome some of the financial challenges they face during the festive season.”

To bring joy to the children, Amalah said it plans to prepare gifts and purchase new clothes, which will cost RM7,500.

“We also need RM2,500 for toys and books to promote education.

“To assist the 50 single mothers, we plan to arrange for grocery boxes worth a total of RM5,000 to provide essential food supplies for their families to ensure that no one will go hungry during Deepavali.”

Amalah said as a token of appreciation for their resilience and sacrifices, single mothers would be given batik dresses worth RM1,750.

The NGO also plans to have a special dinner costing RM1,200. Funds are also required for two sets of canopies, cookies, cakes, firecrackers, ice cream and a clown to entertain the children.

“We encourage the community to lend their support in any form.

“Every contribution, no matter how small, would make a significant difference to their lives,” Amanah said.

Those who wish to contribute can contact Amalah at 012-445 1512 or visit its Facebook page Pertubuhan Kebajikan Nagarethnam.