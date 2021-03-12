Like Share investment scam: company manager jailed 12 months for cheating

KUALA LUMPUR: A company manager was sentenced to 12 months jail by the Magistrate’s Court here, today, after he pleaded guilty to cheating and deceiving a woman into believing the existence of ‘Like Share’ investment, involving losses of RM9,888, last year

Magistrate Tawfiq Affandy Chin ordered Tan Chee Keong, 44, to serve the jail term from his date of arrest on March 11 (yesterday).

According to the charge, Tan was charged with cheating a 52-year-old woman by deceiving the latter into believing the existence of ‘Like Share’ investment which prompted her to deposit RM9,888 into Syarikat Revorits It Solution Sdn Bhd’s bank account, registered under Tan’s name.

Tan committed the offence at Lucky Garden Bangsar here, between Nov 10 to 13, last year, under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides a jail term of not less than one year and not more than 10 years with whipping and fine.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurilya Ellyna Nor Azmal prosecuted while Tan was unrepresented.

Meanwhile, in a separate court, Tan pleaded not guilty before Magistrates Wong Chai Sia and Tawfiq to three more counts of similar offences against three other individuals, involving losses of RM29,512.

The offence was committed around Klang Valley between Oct 12 to Nov 19, last year, under the same section.

The court granted Tan of RM4,000 with one surety for each charge and set April 13 and 20 for mention.

DPP Wan Ahmad Hakimi Wan Ahmad Jaafar and Najihah Farhana Che Awang appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama